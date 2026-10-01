FAUX PAS Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton for One Word Kelce misaddressed the princess while inviting her to come on her podcast. Mark Cuthbert, Getty Images and Noam Galai, Getty Images

Kylie Kelce spoke directly to Kate Middleton on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, and apologized to the British royal for blundering her title.

“I love learning, so I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine, Princess Kate was offensive,” Taylor Swift’s sister-in-law said.

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“I didn’t know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly,” the mom of four continued. “I apologize for the mistake. I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way and how they feel respected.”

“Princess Catherine or the Princess of Wales, I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately starting now.”

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Kelce, 34, invited the princess to come on the podcast but noted that she was probably too busy.

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“She is an incredible woman, she has children, she played field hockey, she battled cancer, there are so many things that I would love to speak to her about,” the podcaster said.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Isle of Bute, Scotland, September 17, 2026. JEFF J MITCHELL/Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

After Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, Prince William became the Prince of Wales and Middleton’s official title is now Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Kelce committed the gaffe when she invited Middleton to her show the previous week.

“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids. I don’t know. We got a couple things in common,” Kelce said on the Sept. 24 episode of “Not Gonna Lie.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce. Mike Coppola/Mike Coppola, Getty Images

She also added that “our husbands chitchatted on the other podcast,” referring to Prince William’s appearance on Kylie’s husband Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, in July.

One commenter wrote: “Princess Catherine is too refined and beautiful to be subjected to your cursing... you’ll need to clean up your act.”

Screenshot from 'Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce', Oct. 1, 2026. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, YouTube

“First of all, you’re correct. Agreed,” Kelce said.

“Would I curse at her face? No,” she said. “Here’s the thing. I love a curse word. I love it so, so much. I love curse words. You guys know that. But at the end of the day, I am respectful of the situations that I am put in, at least being respectful to the people I am speaking to.”

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