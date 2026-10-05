HULK OUT Furious Oscar Nominee Issues Threat to ‘Coward’ Trump The actor called out Trump’s baseless claims.

Mark Ruffalo has issued a fierce threat to President Donald Trump amid his attempts to restrict mail-in voting.

Ruffalo, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken political voices, spoke out against the president at a Hands Off Our Vote event in New York City on Sunday. The Marvel star said Republicans are going to “try and stop us from taking our country back, and we’re not going to let ‘em.”

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“Trump, we’re not letting ya,” he said, prompting the crowd to chant “hands off.”

“Hands off our f---ing vote,” Ruffalo continued in his blistering takedown. “I’m going to Hulk out. You won’t like me when I’m angry.”

President Donald Trump is scrambling before the midterms. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The 58-year-old actor, who plays Bruce Banner and the Hulk, called the Nov. 3 midterms “one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes.”

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“I mean, we always hear that,” he continued. “But this is the one. We got to get this dumba--, fool a--, tired a--, lame a--, duck a-- out of office. We got to make him a lame duck. We have to stop his policies now.”

“I know we’re all tired. We are so tired, but we can’t give up now,” said the Oscar-nominated actor. “Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared. They want to keep us afraid. Their only weapon is our fear. That’s all they got against us is our fear.”

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With the election less than a month away, and with the Republicans falling behind in the polls, the 80-year-old president has been spreading unfounded rumors of widespread voter fraud.

However, the president has also delivered mixed messaging about the voting process, telling followers in a video posted on Saturday, “Vote early. Vote by mail. Or vote in person on Election Day.”

Ruffalo was joined by other A-listers and activists, including Robert De Niro and Mo Amer. De Niro, a longtime Trump nemesis, delivered an equally scathing attack on the president’s claims of voter fraud, saying, “Keep your f---ing hands off our vote.”

“When that coward, that f---ing piece of s--t Donald Trump tries to take our voice and power away, what do we tell him?” he called. “Keep your f---ing hands off our vote.”

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