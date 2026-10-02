HIT AND RUN Grammy Winner Addresses Rumor She Punched Nickelback Frontman The altercation happened, just not in the way people thought.

Country icon Miranda Lambert, 42, confirmed she had an altercation with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after more than a decade of rumors.

In 2014, Lambert’s then-husband Blake Shelton prompted speculation after telling Rolling Stone that Lambert is quick to confront people in bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People always try to pop off or call her bluff at bars,” he said in the article. “One of them I don’t want to say the guy’s name, but he’s the lead singer of a very popular rock band. His initials are C.K.”

Band members Chad Kroeger (third from left), Michael Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair pose during the gala presentation of Hate To Love: Nickelback at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS

Shelton, who was married to Lambert from 2011 to 2015, was referring to Kroeger. Lambert’s altercation with Kroeger happened in 2010, after Kroeger tried pushing the unwilling singer to take shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the New York Times’ Popcast, Lambert admitted she’d confronted him but denied that she had physically punched him.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I threw moonshine in his face,” the three-time Grammy winner admitted. “I did do that.”

Popcast co-host Jon Caramanica asked how “luscious” Kroeger’s hair was at the time of the moonshine ambush (Kroeger is known for his locks), and Lambert responded immediately.

“I wrecked it,” she said, adding, “It was just a late night, and no one was in their best state.”

Miranda Lambert on “Popcast.” YouTube/ Popcast

“OK, so it was playful and mischievous,” co-host Joe Coscarelli said.

Lambert interrupted, laughing. “No,” she said. “I don’t know if we’re fine now, but I don’t care.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register