Wild Elizabeth Holmes Doc Gets R-Rating for ‘Graphic Nudity’
Many details are still covered up.
Nathan Fielder’s buzzy documentary shows more than Elizabeth Holmes’ enigmatic day-to-day life.
You Can See Everything, in which Fielder lives with Holmes and her family in the 34 days before her prison sentence begins, has received an “R” rating for “language and some graphic nudity.”
The documentary about the Theranos fraudster has received positive reviews since its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 6, with critics calling it “enigmatic,” “jaw-dropping,” and “disquieting.” On Sept. 23, it received its “R” rating, though few details have emerged, and early reviews have not discussed the “nudity” label.
Social media users have expressed confusion following the announcement.
“What the HELL is gonna happen in this movie?” a Barstool Sports article said. “It makes no damn sense.”
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A Reddit user posted, “Damn they weren’t lying with the title huh.”
Another wrote, “I’m starting to think these Holmes folks might be a bit odd.”
Holmes began an 11-year prison sentence for fraud in May 2023, after The Wall Street Journal exposed her multimillion-dollar blood-testing company as a scam. Holmes formally asked President Donald Trump for early release in December 2025, according to Bloomberg. She has been serving her sentence at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, for the last three years and four months.
Holmes will be moved to the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, in August next year, according to ABC News, which cited an update from the Department of Justice’s Victim Notification System.
The Office of the Pardon Attorney still lists her plea as “pending,” and the Federal Bureau of Prisons refused to confirm the ABC News report.
The Bureau “does not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans,” a spokesperson said.
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