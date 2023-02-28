The 10 Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in March

If you haven’t already heard, this March is going to be one of the busiest months for TV of the year—if not the busiest month. We’ve got Succession, Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Yellowjackets. And that’s not even mentioning any of Netflix’s upcoming titles for March! Clear your schedule. This March, get ready for TV madness.

Netflix is adding to the stack of new titles with new seasons of Love is Blind, Shadow and Bone, and Sex/Life, as well as the second half of You Season 4. Hold on, I haven’t even finished the first part of the most recent season of You. Didn’t that just come out?

As a wise man once said: “But wait, there’s more!” Netflix has a bounty of brand new TV series, in case you weren’t on your fifth rewatch of Succession and Shadow and Bone and wanted something fresh to watch instead. The most exciting of the new titles is certainly Agent Elvis, an animated TV show following an alternate reality where Elvis (Matthew McConaughey) is a spy. But will Matthew McConaughey adopt the Elvis voice for the rest of his life a la Austin Butler? Only time will tell.

Besides the TV boom, there are also a handful of movies heading to the streamer. Get ready for a documentary about porn, a Luther sequel, and a new comedy from Adam Sandler. (That’s pretty much it, though; we’re looking at a TV-filled month.)

Here’s everything new to look out for on Netflix in this March:

SEX/LIFE Season 2

Released March 2

Tony Soprano had a quick fling with Sarah Shahi on The Sopranos, and now, the actress has her own alluring series all about, well, her sex life. Sex/Life, one of Netflix’s raunchiest series, returns for a second season this March. (Wouldn’t a Valentine’s Day release date have been more fitting?) Billie (Shahi) is still flipping back and forth between her wild child past and her new, more mature sex life. Maybe she’ll make a final decision in this new season. Probably not, though.

LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN

Released March 10

It’s been nearly five years since Luther, BBC Studios’ crime thriller starring Idris Elba, ended. But the show is returning in a big way—this time, on Netflix and in film format instead of the usual short TV season. Luther: The Fallen Sun brings back Elba to fight a gruesome serial killer who is terrorizing London. The film has already debuted in select theaters, earning a pretty good Rotten Tomatoes score, so it might be worth it to catch up on old Luther episodes.

OUTLAST

Released Feb. 10

For the most part, Netflix’s popular reality programs have been kitschy fun about dating, game shows, or the floor being lava. But this new series, Outlast, promises something more in the Survivor territory. In fact, it sounds almost exactly like Survivor: 16 strangers compete to stay alive in the Alaskan wilderness, while also teaming up with one another to win $1 million. Outwit, outplay, outlast—wait, haven’t I heard that somewhere before?

MONEY SHOT: THE PORNHUB STORY

Released March 15

Netflix is releasing a documentary about Pornhub. Need I say more? The movie features interviews with past employees, activists, performers, and other folks involved with Pornhub to dive into the successes and scandals of the X-rated website. Color me intrigued.

SHADOW AND BONE Season 2

Released March 16

The Grishaverse continues with a new season of Shadow and Bone set to debut in mid-March. It’s been over two years since the first season premiered on Netflix, but the wait has (hopefully) allowed the streamer to build a Game of Thrones-esque large audience for its fantasy world. The series has Bridgerton amounts of romance, too, so if you’re waiting on Season 3 of that Netflix saga, may as well check this one out in the meantime.

LOVE IS BLIND Season 4

Released March 23

Last season of Love Is Blind was a true clusterf*ck, so who’s to say this upcoming season won’t be the same? Isn’t that exactly what we’re looking for, when it comes to reality television? An array of new singles will show up to the pods this March, hungry for love in any shape or size.

THE NIGHT AGENT

Released March 23

Hong Chau has been making waves in The Menu, The Whale, and Poker Face, and now, the Oscar-nominated actress is set to star in The Night Agent for Netflix. The series follows an FBI agent—sadly, played Gabriel Basso, not Chau—tasked with uncovering a mole in the White House. We hope Chau is said White House mole. She deserves another killer part to top off an already outstanding year.

UNSTABLE

Released March 30

Though it sounds like it could be a show about a horse girl-gone-wild, Unstable is actually a father-son comedy starring Rob Lowe. He stars as an introverted, awkward biotech entrepreneur with a company on the brink of disaster—Twitter, anyone? Luckily, his son (John Owen Lowe, Rob’s real life son) jumps in to save the day.

MURDER MYSTERY 2

Released March 31

Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston) are back for another comedy romp. In this sequel, the crime-solving duo return with their very own sleuth agency. Too bad no one wants to book these two buffoons! Still, a chance to prove themselves arises during their friend’s wedding when he goes missing.

AGENT ELVIS

Date TBA

You’ve seen Austin Butler in his award-winning turn as Elvis, now get ready for Matthew McConaughey as Elvis—but in animated form. He’s also no longer a guitar-slinging, hip-swaying rock star in this series created by daughter Priscilla Presley. No, Elvis is a full-on spy, battling evil forces that threaten the American people.

