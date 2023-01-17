As we wait for The Mandalorian to return in March, Disney+ is scrounging around for other new content. There’s not a ton coming to the family-friendly streamer in February, but there’s enough to tide us over until a new season with Grogu.

To start out the month, leading up to Oscar season, Disney+ will unveil Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Feb. 1. Though you may have missed your chance to see Ryan Coogler’s Marvel epic in all its big-screen glory, catch up with the MCU on your TV to understand why Angela Bassett took home the Golden Globe.

Also on Feb. 1, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will return for its second season on Disney+. Catch up with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and the rest of her family when the rebooted cartoon is back—and don’t forget that it also stars our beloved Keke Palmer!

Finally, Disney+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as the animated spinoff finishes off its sophomore season. We’ll get a new episode every Wednesday in February—as well as two episodes on Feb. 8—leading up to Season 2’s finale in late March.

Curious what else you can watch while you wait for the weather to get warmer? Here’s what Disney+ is offering up for you and the kiddos to get through (hopefully) the last cold month of the year with lots of movie nights.

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dead End Express (S1)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2

February 3

Clan of the Meerkats

Life Below Zero (S19)

Water and Power: A California Heist

February 8

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

7 Toughest Days (S1)

Arranged (S1)

Celebrity House Hunting (S1)

Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)

Dance Moms: Miami (S1)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)

Forged in Fire (S4)

Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)

History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)

Ice Road Truckers (S11)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)

Rescue Cam (S1)

Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)

Storage Wars: Miami (S1)

Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)

Storage Wars (S14)

February 10

42 to 1

The Christmas Consultant

Feliz Navidad

House of Darkness

Liz & Dick- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story

The Santa Con

Tommy

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart

Turkey Hollow

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Dug Days: Carl's Date

Marvel Studios Legends

February 15

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)

Mars (S1)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Mila in the Multiverse

February 17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

February 22

To Catch a Smuggler (S4)

Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

The Low Tone Club

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

February 24

Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta