New on Netflix December 2022: ‘Scrooge,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ and More

In December, the phrase “Netflix and chill” carries a much more literal meaning than usual. Get out the holiday sweaters—ugly or chic, we don’t mind which—to stay warm and in the festive spirit this Christmas season. Netflix has a whole blizzard of winter entertainment to watch by the fireside this December, so let us walk you through the highlights.
Near the beginning of the month, Netflix will release Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Dec. 2. Our favorite grump is back to “Bah, humbug” his way through Christmas again. Do we need another retelling of Charles Dickens’ famous tale? Maybe not. But Netflix offers some new magic to the story, with an animated version to freshen up the Ghost of Christmas Past.
If you want something a little more mature heading into the final month of the year, reunite with an old friend when Firefly Lane returns for the first half of its sophomore season Dec. 2. Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) return to pull on our heartstrings all over again this season, which will focus on more love stories, thank goodness. Break out the tissues now.
More animation is headed to Netflix in December—you need something to keep the kids entertained over winter break, right? Guillermo Del Toro’s awards-hungry Pinocchio, which premieres on Netflix Dec. 9, begs to be watched this holiday season. The Shape of Water director has been working on the movie for over a decade, and it’s probably much better than that recent Disney live-action version of the tale.
Curious about what else you can watch on Netflix in case of any snow days? Here’s what’s headed to the platform in December.
December 1
Dead End
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
December 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley's Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
"Sr."
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future
December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
December 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7
Burning Patience
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
December 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area Part 2
December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2
Prisoners
December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single’s Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What A Day!
December 14
Don’t Pick Up the Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
December 15
The Big 4
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16
A Storm for Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 18
Side Effects
December 19
Trolley
Trolls
December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1
December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
December 25
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
December 26
No Escape
Treason
December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle: Season 5
Stuck with You
December 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
December 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Lady Voyeur
