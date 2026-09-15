COMMON ENEMY Oscar Winner, 79, Humiliates Trump on Award Show Stage The actress also warned of Paramount’s takeover.

Sally Field, 79, used her Emmy acceptance speech Monday night to go after Donald Trump’s bizarre efforts to undermine America’s closest ally.

Field won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Tova Sullivan in Netflix’s Remarkably Bright Creatures—making history as the oldest performer to ever win in that category. She was already a two-time Best Actress winner at the Oscars for 1979’s Norma Rae and 1984’s Places in the Heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sally Field accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures" during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On the stage of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Field thanked Canada in addition to the usual slate of names. The audience of stars gave her comments a loud ovation.

“Blessed Canada, our friends,” she continued, referencing Trump’s series of attacks on America’s northern neighbors. Trump’s deranged campaign against the country includes waging a pointless trade war and renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Field also urged the audience to fight back against the controversial $111 billion merger of Paramount and Warner Bros.. Paramount’s MAGA CEO David Ellison is in the midst of a forceful effort to take over Warner Bros., which would likely have economic, cultural, and political consequences.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“We’re the arts,” Field said. “We matter. Our voices matter. Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can’t let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged.”

Trump stands next to a map labeled “Lake America” as he signs an executive order renaming Lake Ontario. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In a press conference after the awards, Field once again praised “magnificent Canada.”

“I do know this. That this film was about things that matter to me greatly, about friendship, family, and home. And that it was shot in Canada, our neighbors, magnificent Canada, that I felt so welcomed.

“So all of that will add up to something. These are the things that really matter to me and probably to all of us. Friendship, family, and home. Fight for it. Stand up for it. Don’t give it away. Resist.”

She later added, “Let’s hear it for Vancouver. It’s a stunning, stunning city. And honestly, guys, let’s keep our friendships. Let’s keep our let’s keep our neighbors close.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register