Cindy Crawford’s Son’s Ex-Girlfriend ‘Very Angry’ About His Death
Presley Gerber’s model ex shared her strong reaction to his death at 27.
Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio is speaking out about the model’s sudden death at 27.
The Canadian model and influencer, who dated supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son for about two years beginning in late 2017, shared a series of pictures and videos from their relationship, writing “Love u Pres, always. Up there, down here. don’t ever doubt that.”
Gerber, the son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died at a rehab facility in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. TMZ reports that police are investigating the star’s death as a suspected overdose.
Alongside one photo of D’Alessio and Gerber wearing swimsuits and embracing while standing on a dock, the model wrote that she was “very angry ab this.”
“Shared a pure love with you & for that I thank & honor your life,” she said.
“I will always remember you this way,” D’Alessio captioned a video of Gerber running with a dog.
The pair reportedly met through Gerber’s sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, and began casually dating after his split from model Cayley King. Gerber and D’Alessio made it official in early 2018.
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Gerber had opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental health before his shock death, discussing them candidly in interviews and posting videos he called “Mental Health Mondays” on his Instagram page.
In an interview with Vogue in August, Kaia Gerber spoke about the impact her brother’s addiction had on the family, saying that “it kind of levels everyone.”
“My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything,” the model and actress said. “And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”
A spokesperson for Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Kaia Gerber told TMZ, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.
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