‘MONSTROUSLY UNPOPULAR’ Rachel Maddow Exposes How ‘Radioactive’ Trump Is Blowing the Midterms The MS NOW host contrasted Trump’s approach with what a “smart” president would do.

Rachel Maddow has revealed just how badly President Donald Trump, 80, is sabotaging his party’s chances ahead of November’s key elections.

“Whatever president is in the White House, there’s always a backlash against the president’s party in the midterms,” the MS NOW host told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show Tuesday night. “And so smart presidents, humble presidents will say to members of their own party, ‘Hey, I know you got a tough race. I know I’m not popular in your district. It’s OK if you want to diss me a little bit. It’s OK if you want to distance yourself. I know you love me. It’s fine. Do what you need to do. We need to get you reelected.’”

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Rachel Maddow said Trump's massive ego is his downfall. YouTube/ Late Night with Seth Meyers

Unpopular Trump, though, continues inserting himself into Republicans’ campaign narratives. His desperate need for attention undermines his own best interests and contributes to Republicans lagging in the polls.

“Can you imagine Trump saying, ‘Let’s not make this about me; feel free to diss me?’” Maddow said. “We’ve got this situation on the one hand, a very normal situation where the president’s unpopular and members of his party are trying to figure out how to get re-elected. And on the other hand, we’ve got this impossible situation where he’s not just unpopular: he is the least popular president at this point in his presidency of any president in modern history.”

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, on September 9, 2026. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump’s approval rating has hit a record low for his second term in September, reaching just 34 percent, according to Angus Reid USA’s survey, and even lower, at 32 percent, according to Reuters. He’s facing intense voter backlash on key issues such as the economy and foreign relations.

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“He is not just poorly reviewed,” Maddow concluded. “He is radioactive. He’s monstrously unpopular. There is historically unprecedented hate for this president among the American people.”

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