CURTAIN CALL ‘SNL’ Star to Leave Show After 5 Seasons The comedian is the second member of the “Saturday Night Live” team to leave ahead of Season 52. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

SNL’s Martin Herlihy, 27, will leave the show after five seasons, ahead of Season 52.

Variety confirmed Herlihy’s departure and said NBC declined to comment. Herlihy performed on the show as a member of the sketch trio “Please Don’t Destroy” from Seasons 47 through 50, and then spent Season 51 as part of the writing staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herlihy is the second big name to depart before Season 52, following Chloe Fineman’s announcement in July that she would leave after seven seasons. NBC has kept Season 52 updates mostly under wraps, but Lorne Michaels confirmed to Puck’s Matt Belloni that James Austin Johnson, 37, will return and continue to play Trump.

Season 52 would mark Johnson’s sixth season. Featured Player Tommy Brennan, 32, made comments that indicated he plans to return for the new season, but that has not been confirmed.

Martin Herlihy arrives for the premiere of the film "The Running Man" in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 9, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

As part of the “Please Don’t Destroy” trio, Herlihy wrote and filmed a series of pre-taped sketches along with John Higgins, 30, and Ben Marshall, 31. Higgins left SNL after Season 50, while Marshall became a featured cast member beginning last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please Don’t Destroy”’s SNL repertoire featured sketches where Herlihy, Higgins, and Marshall played heightened versions of themselves in increasingly bizarre situations. Their sketches often starred celebrity hosts; they sang alongside Taylor Swift in the sketch “Three Sad Virgins” and argued with Bad Bunny over whether the global superstar should play Shrek.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Of the three “Please Don’t Destroy” members, Marshall is the only one without familial ties to SNL; Herlihy’s father, Tim Herlihy, was a writer on SNL and frequently collaborates with Adam Sandler, and Higgins’ father, Steve Higgins, is a longtime producer on the show (as well as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show announcer).

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1868 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Higgins, Ben Marshall, and Martin Herlihy during the "Skydiving" sketch on Saturday, October 19, 2024 -- (Photo by: Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty

The group addressed their nepo status in a viral digital short featuring host Dakota Johnson, 36, whose parents are Hollywood bigwigs Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. In the sketch, Johnson skewered “Please Don’t Destroy”'s flop of a feature film, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, and Herlihy hurled back an insult about Dakota Johnson’s 2023 movie Daddio.

“Is ‘daddio’ who you called to get your job?” Johnson asked, to which Higgins replied, “You wanna do this? You wanna do the parent thing?”

“Not really,” Johnson said. “Nepo truce?”

The new season of SNL premieres on September 26.

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register