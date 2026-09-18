BACK ON D MAGA Barbie Rushes to Defend Sydney Sweeney’s Nude Pics The controversial athlete spoke up for the controversial star’s controversial ad.

The WNBA’s resident “MAGA Barbie,” Sophie Cunningham, has weighed in on Sydney Sweeney’s nude sports-betting ad.

The Indiana Fever guard came under fire in July for her anti-transgender comments, drawing support from the Trump administration and criticism from WNBA supporters. Cunningham said on her No Hesitation podcast that fans have been demanding she share her thoughts on MAGA-friendly Sweeney’s controversial ad, which has received backlash from Hollywood stars and female athletes alike.

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Sydney Sweeney’s nude ad has drawn backlash for objectifying female athletes. Youtube/ Sydney Sweeney

Cunningham said the ad is “so inauthentic,” but that she likes Sweeney as an actress and person. She also said she’s unsurprised that someone as “beautiful” as Sweeney is capitalizing on her looks.

“That’s what she’s made her whole career off,” Cunningham said. “And hey, don’t get me wrong: I like her. Everyone knows she is beautiful. She is hot. I really like her, and you know what? She sticks to her guns, and she does her thing. So, like, props to her.”

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Cunningham added that she doesn’t necessarily like the ad itself, especially because Sweeney isn’t a known sports gambler or athlete, but she supports Sweeney for doing “her thing.”

Aug 2, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to play during a stop in the action against the Minnesota Lynx in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images Matt Blewett/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s what she’s known for,” Cunningham said. “So she’s going to do that. She’s making her money. Go do your thing, sis.”

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The MAGA-friendly basketball star said that, because the ad targets men, she doesn’t understand why women are angry. She also said she doesn’t “think the ad was coming for women in sport.”

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“Why are girls mad?” she said. “That is literally what she does. It is a gambling ad. Men, sports, naked women. Of course that’s going to draw attention. Again, do I agree with it? Morally, I think it’s kind of weird, but like, to each their own.”

Cunningham then repeated her earlier catchphrase.

“Go do your thing, sis,” she said.

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