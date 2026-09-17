¡VIVA SOUTH AMERICA! ‘South Park’ Takes Brutal Trump Troll to New Level in Season Premiere The show’s new season opener didn’t disappoint.

South Park torched Donald Trump in its Season 29 premiere Wednesday night, mocking the president’s controversial geographic name changes and depicting him naked yet again.

The premiere airs a week after the show announced it had changed its name to South America, making fun of President Trump’s late-August executive order changing Lake Ontario’s name to Lake America.

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“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA,” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement, referencing Apple and Google bowing down to Trump’s name change. “We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount—a Skydance Capitulation.”

Randy cycles by the town's new sign Comedy Central

The premiere’s opening credits alter the theme song’s lyrics so that the town is referred to as South America. It also features a shot of naked Trump, complete with the “teeny-tiny” penis he’s had in previous episodes.

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The premiere, titled “South American Biker Gangs,” makes clear the name change isn’t just with the show’s branding. The characters themselves now call their town South America.

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The episode follows a feud in the town between regular bikers (led by Randy Marsh) and e-bikers (led mostly by Cartman), with the new town name serving as a constant running gag in the background.

Trump as he appears in the new 'South Park.' Comedy Central

'South Park' torched Trump with the constant references to his re-naming spree. Comedy Central

The Season 29 premiere continues the politics-heavy Seasons 27 and 28, which surprised some fans (and angered the Trump White House) with sharp, consistent attacks on the Trump administration.

The episode is also filled with digs at Google and Apple for conceding to Trump’s name changes. At one point, a concerned citizen expresses outrage over the abundance of e-bikes in the town, only for a reporter to ask her, “Uh-huh. And when you rolled over and sucked a d--- with the change in the town name, did you feel any outrage then?”

A reporter makes a similar comment in a later scene, describing South Park’s name change as the town “roll[ing] over and suck[ing] a d---.”

The episode is also filled with digs at Google and Apple for conceding to Trump’s name changes. Comedy Central

The episode never explicitly mentions Trump by name, but it makes its contempt for his Lake America order clear through the characters’ constant casual mentions of their town’s new name.

The episode even ends with a sarcastic song praising the town as if South America has always been its name. One line declares, “We’ll always be South America. We won’t change for anyone.”

The premiere also features repeated implicit pleas for the audience to vote Democrat in November.

“Yeah, this country’s gone to hell. Hopefully things will be better in November,” says Detective Harris. He adds, “That’s when Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out,” but the pause between sentences implies the writers were alluding to the midterm elections.

The episode never explicitly mentions Trump by name, but it makes its contempt for his Lake America order clear. Comedy Central

In a 2025 interview with the New York Times, South Park showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone explained why their show’s satire suddenly went so heavy on political, anti-MAGA material. They argued that Trump’s presence in pop culture grew so overbearing that they felt the need to address it head-on.

“It’s not that we got all political,” said Trey Parker. “It’s that politics became pop culture.”

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