‘South Park’ Launches Its Most Degrading and Humiliating Attack on Trump Yet

South Park has delivered the most degrading attack on a president in its 29-year history.

Wednesday night’s episode culminated in a deepfake of President Trump loudly using the toilet with his penis exposed.

South Park, deepfaked Trump on toilet Comedy Central

Trump walks into the bathroom in the final scene of “Billionaire Weenietown” while audio of Trump’s controversial midterm campaign ad plays in the background.

As the real ad’s audio finishes, South Park’s version of Trump takes over the soundtrack with a loud bowel movement.

South Park, Trump on toilet Comedy Central

The episode focuses on a group of billionaire “weenies” who’ve moved to South Park. These literal talking penises with squeaky voices represent the “new” type of prominent billionaire, like Elon Musk or Peter Thiel, who have appeared on MAGA-friendly podcasts like The Joe Rogan Experience. At one point, one of the weenies even lectures the others to stop going on Rogan’s show.

The show also reminded viewers that they had a chance to change Trump’s fortunes in the midterms. Characters keep mentioning that things will “get better” in November. They claim to be talking about the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, but it’s clear that there is a second meaning, much like the similar jokes in the season 29 premiere.

Trump has been accused of misusing taxpayer money to broadcast the controversial new campaign ad, which Trey Parker and Matt Stone intercut with Trump on the toilet.

After Trump’s bowel movement, viewers get another glimpse of the president’s “teeny-tiny penis,” which was last seen in live action in the season 27 premiere last July.

Trump’s South Park penis then starts singing about how much money Trump has, before launching off of Trump like an out-of-control rocket ship.

Throughout the episode, the head billionaire “weenie” keeps trying to teach the other billionaire weenies to stop talking so often on right-wing podcasts or posting so much on X.

South Park, a billionaire weenie giving advice on how to be a good billionaire Comedy Central

“This is some new strain of billionaire,” one side character remarks. “They like to go on podcasts and get into public arguments with Mark Ruffalo.”