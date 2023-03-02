Is Someone Going to Die in ‘Succession’ Season 4?

Since the first look at Succession Season 4 was released in late January, we’ve learned several things. For starters, we now know that Brian Cox thinks co-star Jeremy Strong’s method acting technique is “f*cking annoying.” More importantly, though, creator Jesse Armstrong has since revealed that the upcoming season will be the final installment for our beloved (or rather, hated?) Roy family.

HBO unveiled the full-length trailer for the drama Thursday, and it teases an epic final act. A room full of ATN workers chant “Logan! Logan! Logan!” while the CEO stands, triumphantly, in the newsroom. Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) rides a Citi Bike through Manhattan. And poor Connor’s (Alan Ruck) presidential polls are trending below the one percent line.

“I want to kill the opposition!” Logan chants on the ATN floor. “Cut their throats! We’re pirates!”

There are quite a few reveals in this trailer alone—all leading to more questions about how Succession will tie up the legendary story of Waystar Royco. Shiv (Sarah Snook) bickers with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) about him backstabbing her at the end of Season 3, taking Logan’s side over his own wife’s. Will these two love birds stay together?

When it comes to Roman (Kieran Culkin), he seems to still be on the side of his siblings as opposed to his father. But when Logan makes his son an offer he can’t refuse, Roman appears hungry for an opportunity to jump right back into the company. Too bad Gerri (J. Smith Cameron) appears to be suing him for some sort of…misconduct.

Finally, there’s Kendall (Strong). Who knows what’s going on with Kendall? He’s trying to take control of the company—but then again, when isn’t he trying to take control of the company? Stewy (Arian Moayed) questions Kendall’s headspace. He seems a little frazzled. Maybe he’ll be pushed to the brink of another “L to the OG” masterpiece this season.

As per the quote from Logan above, some heads may be on the chopping block. Are we looking at potential casualties as we head into the final season of Succession? Greg also mentions he has “it on good authority there is a kill list.” While these could all be business terms, Shiv also mentions a “knife fight,” and Logan is referred to as “Santa Claus if he was a hitman.” That’s a lot of talk about death, murder, and kills heading into the final season of Succession.

Succession’s fourth and final season will debut on HBO on Mar. 26.

