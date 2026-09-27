The Most Heinous Nearly Nude Looks From the MTV VMAs 2026 Red Carpet

The world’s top musicians, camera-ready influencers, and reality TV stars have taken over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles for Sunday’s MTV VMAs.
Madonna has made her first appearance at the awards in 23 years, opening the show, Snoop Dogg is hosting, and Taylor Swift made VMA history when she won the newly created Artist Directors Honors award. It became her 31st VMA; she was previously tied with Beyoncè for the most VMA awards ever.
This is MTV, so anything goes on the red carpet. And once again, skin is in. Here’s a look at some of the boldest and baddest who have undressed for attention.
Lisa Rinna
The former Real Housewife has channeled the ’80s for the hair, which is part Billy Idol, part Madonna, part skunk. The 63-year-old opted for a naked illusion dress that looks like it’s been molded to her body, complete with handy inbuilt nipples and a dangerously high slit.
Paris Hilton
Paris making a quick red carpet pit stop before heading off to a Star Trek live-action role-play night with her nerdy mates.
Ciara Miller
The reality TV star looks like she’s road testing her Halloween costume, dressing as Christina Aguilera in the “Dirrty” video, complete with lace-up leather pants and a matching leather bra.
Jessica Golich
The TikTok personality opted for this chin-scratching ensemble that looks like Scary Spice has fallen on hard times and is trying out to be a pro-wrestler.
Tyla
When the fabric shop has almost run out of snakeskin print but you still have to whip up a red carpet look, so you grab the remnants and hope for the best.
Adam Lambert
Auditioning for a future role on Celebrity Traitors, while wearing a personalized headdress. He may be covered head-to-toe, but this look is too bonkers not to point out.
Troye Sivan
The musician is ready to party like it’s 1799 on the red carpet, but it looks like he’s illegally smuggled some wildlife in on his flight from Australia.
Teddy Swims
Some male musicians can really get away with doing the absolute bare minimum on the red carpet... and some can’t.
Teyana Taylor
The actress goes for gothic lingerie, complete with side boob and feathers.
Sombr
When you just can’t find the right shirt to wear... He’s paying tribute to George Michael at the VMAs, but also looks like he’s giving props to Madonna with that belt buckle.
Ashton Ray
The TikTok star also joins the shirtless brigade to make his Fraggle Rock look pop.
Dom Fenison & Chanel West Coast
These men really hate ironing shirts. And reality star Chanel is doing her best Shania Twain cosplay.
Meek
British singer Meek’s song “Fabulous” is one of the year’s boldest musical statements, so why not dress as a loofah so no one forgets you?
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