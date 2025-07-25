Travis Kelce Has the Most Bizarre Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2′

The best villain in Happy Gilmore 2 is none other than Travis Kelce.

Netflix just dropped the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy, about a failed hockey player named Happy Gilmore (Sandler) who enters a pro-golf competition to win the cash prize and prevent his grandmother’s house from foreclosure.

Although the film is getting panned by critics (The Daily Beast’s Obsessed critic, Nick Schager called it “the worst sequel ever made”), there’s been a lot of buzz about Kelce’s cameo. Taylor Swift’s significant other appears alongside Bad Bunny, the globally acclaimed Puerto Rican rapper.

In the movie, Bad Bunny portrays Oscar, a well-meaning, eager-to-please busboy at an upscale restaurant. Kelce plays Oscar’s overbearing and mean boss; his character is listed in the credits as “The Waiter.”

While Kelce flashes his charm in front of the pro golfers, he treats the wait staff like dirt. One night, after Oscar makes a small mistake and gives a golfer the wrong tonic water for his drink, Kelce snaps, firing him on the spot.

More of Travis in Happy Gilmore 2! pic.twitter.com/ymSobR5l3T — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) July 25, 2025

Happy witnesses the whole thing. Feeling bad for Oscar, he steps in. Later, when he realizes he forgot to line up a caddy for the tournament, he offers Oscar the job.

Out on the course, Oscar struggles with his new duties, so, Happy shares the same advice his old mentor, Carl Weathers, once gave him: “Find your Happy place.”

Travis in Happy Gilmore 2! pic.twitter.com/8JifjaBvJH — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) July 25, 2025

Whatever you’re picturing as Oscar’s happy place—you would be wrong.

It’s not a beach. It’s not a hammock. It’s an utterly bizarre fantasy, in which Oscar ties a shirtless Kelce to a pole and slathers honey all over his hairy chest.

Kelce giggles (he’s ticklish).

Then a massive brown bear appears… and, um, starts licking the honey off Kelce’s body. Wwhen the bear presses its paws against him, Kelce stars panicking and screams: “God d--n you, busboy!”

I need all bad bunny enjoyers to watch Happy Gilmore 2. He was so hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FPXPZRl8mY — Rukki (@aerukki) July 25, 2025

It’s not the kind of cameo that Kelce or Taylor Swift fans likely predicted, but based on the social media reactions, they still are entertained by it.

Watching Bad Bunny spread honey on Travis Kelce to let him get attacked by a bear in Happy Gilmore 2 pic.twitter.com/iAr7nAigFJ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) July 25, 2025

WHATS TRAVIS KELCE DOING IN THE NEW HAPPY GILMORE MOVIE IM DEAD — abbe misses abby (@elliesbfff) July 25, 2025

Travis Kelce is unironically good in Happy Gilmore 2 so Taylor should cast him in the movie she's directing pic.twitter.com/f2tyg4329p — ✪ Nick ❯❯❯❯ (@SpiderNick06) July 25, 2025

I am watching happy Gilmore too only to find Travis Kelce running the entire movie so far. — Ricky (@krazytexan81) July 25, 2025

One fan even made a photo collage of all the funny faces Kelce pulls during the scene.

There were also a few posts highlighting how full Kelce’s mustache looks in the restaurant scene.