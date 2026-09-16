Travis Kelce’s Link to Massive Fraud Scheme Revealed
Prosecutors said Kelce was involved in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme.
Prosecutors have named Travis Kelce, 36, as a victim in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.
A Missouri court sentenced Siddharth Jawahar, 38, to 11 years in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri.
Jawahar ran the investment company Swiftarc Capital LLC and began investing client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan, in 2015, the press release said, adding that Jawahar told investors they were making profits even as their investments declined in value. Jawahar pleaded guilty in January to three counts of wire fraud.
Prosecutors didn’t share details about Kelce’s involvement in the case, but a Forbes article from 2021 reported that the Kansas City Chiefs star was an investor in Swiftarc Capital.
Between July 2016 and December 2023, Jawahar took in over $35 million from investors but invested only about $10 million, using money from new investors to pay old investors and to “fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City,” and more, according to the release.
“Investors were also falsely led to believe that he’d invested their money in a specific company or companies, but he never made the promised investments,” it continued.
This isn’t the first time Kelce has been involved in legal drama. Ahead of Kelce’s Madison Square Garden marriage to Taylor Swift, the shoe company 1857 Sneakers sued the tight end and his teammate Patrick Mahomes, who co-own a New York restaurant called 1857 Prime. The name combines Mahomes’ jersey number, 15, with Kelce’s number, 87, which 1857 Sneakers claimed violates its trademark.
In addition to sentencing Jawahar to prison, U.S. District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone ordered him to pay $31.35 million in restitution to victims, which include Kelce.
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