 Skip to main content
YESSIREE

Trump Nemesis Explains Baffling Detail in Melania Story

Late-night comic Seth Meyers has torn apart the president’s claims about how his wife addresses him.

By Will Neal

Seth Meyers has torn into Donald Trump for claiming that his wife addresses him as “sir.”

The late-night comic and longtime nemesis of the president began by diving into the weird Republican push to convince voters that Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is vegan.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump.
TOO SOON TO TOAST

Humanitarian Hits Melania With Reality Check on ‘Ceasefire’

Erkki Forster

Talarico eats meat, and Trump has hobbled his own efforts to persuade Texans otherwise by repeatedly pronouncing it “vay-gan.”

Washington, DC - September 15 : Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Concerned Women for America Summit held at the Capitol Hilton on Friday, Sept 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump wants voters to think Talarico is a vegan.

The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“But don’t worry,” Meyers quipped on Thursday’s Late Night broadcast. “Trump’s wife Melania has explained to him that it’s actually ‘vee-gan’... or at least, I think it was Melania?”

He then played a clip of Trump claiming during a rally appearance that the first lady had addressed him as “sir” when begging him to stop mispronouncing the word.

Melania

That apparently involves bragging about his wife calling him "sir."

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I’m sorry—your wife calls you ‘sir’?!” the comic said. “Was it Melania or was it Marcie?” he added, pulling up a picture of the Peanuts character who refers to her friend, Peppermint Patty, by the same title.

Meyers went on to speculate that Trump, 80, was simply getting confused by his own “bulls–t imaginary stories.”

“He forgot he was telling a fake story about his wife and started telling a fake story about one of the big strong men that come up to him and thank him for being such a great president,” he said.

But it’s not the first time that Trump has made the bizarre claim.

Seth Meyers
NICE TRY

Trump Nemesis Exposes Laughable Lie About ‘A**’ Obsession

Meera Navlakha

He also told supporters at the Capitol exactly the same thing within hours of his second inauguration on Jan. 20 of last year.

Trump suggested Melania had used the word in trying to persuade him to remove some of the more provocative material from his inaugural address.

“She said, ‘Sir’—calls me ‘sir’ when she’s angry,” the president told the crowds, before immediately insisting he was joking.

“No, no, I’m only kidding,” he said. “I better say I’m only kidding, or the press is going to pick that one up loud and clear.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Will Neal
Will NealReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

TRENDING NOW