NO ICE IN HER OJ Trump’s DHS Picks a Fight With Rock Star Over ICE Insult Hayley Williams has incorporated the insult into the performance of a popular song. Anna Webber/Getty Images for Inc. at Inc. Fo

The humiliation of a pop-punk singer badmouthing federal immigration agents became too much for the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday.

Taking the bait from an inquiring Fox News reporter, a DHS spokesman opined to Donald Trump’s preferred network that Hayley Williams of Paramore was being mean to ICE agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe,” the spokesperson said. “We suggest Ms. Williams to thank them [sic] for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Play Video

Williams, 37, born in Mississippi, is currently on a solo tour of the United States and is using her track ‘Ice in my OJ’ to make her political opinions known.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been adding a version of “F--k ICE” into the song since the very first date on the tour, on Sept. 3rd.

Play Video

Fans at her Sept. 26th concert at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland can be heard singing along as she says, “F--k ICE.”

Play Video

The Trump administration’s ICE enforcement tactics have been questioned and scrutinized for the use of excessive force, inhumane conditions in detention facilities, and the killings of American citizens and lawful migrants.

Williams has consistently spoken out against the Trump administration, including advocating in 2024 for her fans to vote against him in the presidential election.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The singer has four more stops on her U.S. tour before heading overseas until February, visiting many countries in South and Central America, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

She then takes a break until June, when she will begin to tour Europe and the United Kingdom.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump about Bruce Springsteen from May 2025. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social

DHS and a rep for Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register