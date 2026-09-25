BEST BUDS Trump’s Humiliating Dictator Crush Exposed by Late-Night Foe The president was practically blushing.

Seth Meyers has roasted Donald Trump for fangirling over Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During a meeting between the two world leaders at the White House, Trump lavished praise on the brutal dictator. Meyers pointed out that Trump “doesn’t care about the issues or the details of the meetings. All he cares about is being best buds with Xi,” Meyers said on his Late Night segment, “A Closer Look.”

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“He made it very clear that he’s been looking forward to hanging out with Xi for a long time,” Meyers continued.

Seth Meyers noticed Trump’s schoolgirl obsession with the foreign dictator. YouTube/ Late Night with Seth Meyers

The host then played a series of clips of Trump praising Xi’s “brilliant” mind.

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“President Xi happens to be a man with a high intelligence level,” Trump said in one clip. In another, he added, “He’s a great gentleman. I find him to be an amazing, an amazing man.”

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The clips then pivoted to Trump admiring Xi’s body, lauding his “great stature” and his “confidence.”

“Even his, his physical features, you know, he’s tall, very tall,” Trump said. “The look of Xi, he’s got a great look. You know, he’s tall. He’s six foot two.”

“You sound like a Long Island mom trying to set her adult daughter up on a date,” Meyers joked in response, imagining the scenario: “I gave you the number to my cardiologist. You should get coffee with him. He’s such a gentleman.”

Trump praised Xi Jinping for his height. REUTERS/Evan Vucci Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Meyers also said that Trump was “so excited” for the visit that he had service members roll out a literal red carpet. In 2012, though, Trump railed against Barack Obama hosting then-vice-president Jinping, calling the fanfare “So wrong!”

Meyers also played a clip of Trump describing the meeting’s contents. Unlike when he discussed Xi’s looks, Trump struggled to provide specifics.

“We had some good meetings in terms of various things,” Trump said. “I won’t go into details.”

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