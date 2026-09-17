HUMBLED TV Host Forced to Apologize Over Comment That Annoyed ’90s Star Julia Stiles said Andy Cohen’s comments about her dancing motivated her to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.” Thomas Cooper, Getty Images and Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Andy Cohen made a rare apology for comments he made about Julia Stiles’ dancing, after she called him out on Dancing with the Stars.

On his show Watch What Happens Live, Cohen called himself the “Jackhole of the Day” on Wednesday.

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“Julia, I am so sorry,” the Bravo host said.

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In a clip from Wednesday’s Dancing with the Stars, Stiles said Cohen’s remarks about her dancing are “imprinted in her brain” and motivated her to compete on the show.

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The comment she is referring to is from a September 2025 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, where Cohen asks Kerry Washington, “Can we all just agree that Julia Stiles is not the greatest dancer on the planet?”

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Washington, who costarred with Stiles on Save the Last Dance, pushed back.

“Why are people so committed to throwing shade at this dance?” she laughed.

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The actress told Entertainment Weekly: “To be honest, I stopped taking dance classes after that movie [Save the Last Dance] because people expected me to be a great dancer. I love dancing at home, and part of my reason for coming on this show was to find the joy in dance again… find my confidence in dance again."

Stiles earned an 18 out of 30 for her debut dance to Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 with partner Ezra Sosa.

Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa earned an 18 out of 30 for their performance to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5″. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless, Getty Images

“Andy Cohen, you can eat it,” judge Derek Hough said. “That was beautiful, graceful. You are absolutely beaming. I love to see it.”

“I am the last person who should be giving anyone feedback on their dancing. Case in point,” Cohen said, playing a video of himself dancing at a Grateful Dead concert. “Great job, Julia Stiles; you killed it tonight. You did amazing tonight, and I know you’re going to have a great run.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Bravo/Charles Sykes, Getty Images

“This diva gives all of you permission to flood my inbox with the 10 things you hate about me,” he added, referencing Stiles’ role in the hit movie, 10 Things I Hate About You.

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