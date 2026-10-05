SLOW CLAP BACK White House Rages at TV Legend’s Fiery Trump Tirade The Trump administration made their standard tired diagnosis. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

The White House has belatedly responded to a fiery tirade against President Donald Trump by a TV legend.

Chuck Lorre, the 73-year-old co-creator of sitcoms Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, unleashed on Trump, 80, at a Project Angel Food fundraiser on Sept. 26, where he was given the Founders Angel Award, the organization’s highest honor.

“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens,” Lorre said at the event.

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“But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of s--t in the White House.”

Chuck Lorre has no time for Donald Trump. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

After hailing the charity that prepares and delivers free meals to people living with critical illnesses in Los Angeles, Lorre added, “Because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.”

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During his speech, Lorre compared the “warm, funny” former first lady, Michelle Obama, with current first lady Melania Trump, labeling her “surgically enhanced” and “coldhearted,” and saying that she “clearly hates her husband.”

Donald and Melania Trump at ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

He ended his speech by stating, “God, grant me the serenity to no longer give a s--t about all the stupid people in this country, the courage to say Donald Trump is a Russian asset who traded teenagers with Jeffrey Epstein, and the wisdom to end on a cheap laugh.”

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Over a week later, the White House responded to Lorre’s remarks in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

Lorre, who has a reported fortune of over $600 million, helped fund the $55.5 million Chuck Lorre Family Foundation kitchen and campus, and his support has seen Project Angel Food triple its annual meal production capacity.

Chuck Lorre (far right) with the cast of The Big Bang Theory. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Lorre won two Golden Globes for his work on Roseanne and Cybill, and his sitcom resume also includes Dharma & Greg, Young Sheldon, and Mom.

His memoir, Sitcom, will be published on Oct. 13.

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