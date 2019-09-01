Seth Ator Identified as Odessa Gunman: Sources

The gunman who killed seven people and injured roughly 20 others on Saturday during a 20-mile trail of carnage across West Texas was identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator, two law enforcement officials told The Daily Beast.

Odessa Police refused to publicly identify the name of the gunman during a press conference on Sunday, stating that they were not going to give the gunman any notoriety for “what he did.” Police Chief Michael Gerke said the gunman’s name would be officially provided, just not in a public forum. He would only say that the gunman is a white man in his mid 30s from Ector County, where the shooting rampage took place.

FBI agents were executing a federal search warrant at a home linked to the gunman, the FBI said during the press conference.

Ator’s name was reported by several news outlets Sunday afternoon and confirmed to The Daily Beast by two law enforcement officials who shared the name on the condition of anonymity.

Odessa officials said that the gunman used an assault rifle type weapon in the attack, but said how Ator weapon was obtained is still under investigation. Police said that there is “no definite motive known,” and the FBI said that a preliminary investigation determined that the shooting is not connected to domestic or international terrorism.

Ator, who has a previous criminal record for trespassing and resisting arrest, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety records obtained by The Daily Beast, was killed in a shoot out with police.

Ator was pulled over by Odessa police shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday when he opened fire through the back window of his vehicle before going on a spree that spanned from Odessa to Midland that involved hijacking a U.S. Postal Service van and ended with him being killed during a gun battle with police in a movie theater parking lot.

His victims ranged in age from 15 to 57 years old.

This most recent shooting marks the third mass shooting in Texas in the past year, including the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people less than a month ago. “I have been to too many of these events,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) said at the press conference.

“Words alone are inadequate. Words must be met with action,” Abbott said. “... We must broaden our efforts to address (Odessa) and we must do so quickly. We need solutions that will keep guns out of the hands of criminals like the killer in Odessa while also ensuring that we safeguard rights.”

Reporters pressed the governor for answers on what is being done to address the state’s repeated mass shootings, especially in light of a series of new firearm laws loosening gun restrictions in Texas that were enacted mere hours after the Odessa rampage.

In response, Abbott said: “Some of these laws were enacted for the purpose of making our community safer,” making reference to a new law that will allows more school marshals to be armed.

Reporters then asked Abbott if there are plans to ban assault rifles, like the one used by Ator in Odessa. In response, Abbott said it’s the “kind of thing legislators are already talking about,” and added that assault rifles weren’t used in all of the state’s mass shootings. “We’re gonna look at every issue. There's no issue that we will not look at,” he said.

A reporter then pressed the governor further on the assault rifle ban, noting that law enforcement officers are better equipped to go up against someone with a handgun than an assault rifle. To which Abbott replied: “And the people we also talk to are law enforcement officers.”