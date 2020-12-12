Scouted Gift Pick: A Robe That’s Really a Wearable Comforter

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Off Hours Home Coat: You may think this is just a robe but it’s so much more. The Home Coat is like a wearable blanket, but one that’s stylish. It comes in a handful of color options and is the perfect thing to put on right when you wake up or when you get home from work. It’s like wrapping yourself in your comforter, except you can actually move around. If there was ever a year to invest in something that makes you feel calm, comfortable, and stress-free, this is the year.

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

A stressed out friend that needs some extra comforting. Your husband who won’t get rid of the robe he had throughout college. Yourself, because let’s face it, it’s a giant blanket you can walk in, so who wouldn’t want one?

