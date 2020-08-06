Ohio Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus Ahead of Trump Visit

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning ahead of greeting President Donald Trump at a Cleveland airport.

In a statement, DeWine’s team said he “has no symptoms at the present time.”

“Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested,” the statement says.

More than 96,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio, with more than 1,100 new cases reported Wednesday. Nearly 3,600 people have died there since the state of the pandemic.

Health officials have in recent days disclosed a number of alarming clusters, including 91 cases after an infected man attended a single church service. The state says some 50 bars and restaurants, 11 day care facilities, and eight churches have been at the center of outbreaks since July 1.

The 73-year-old DeWine, who has held numerous elected offices in Ohio over the last few decades, has at times taken a far different approach than his fellow GOP governors during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statewide leader in Ohio took a faster approach to shuttering his state in March as the coronavirus overtook the country, drawing bipartisan kudos during a tense moment in American politics.

But in recent months, as the politics of the coronavirus have intensified, DeWine has frequently found himself as the subject of scorn by some within the Ohio Republican party. In May, as tensions grew in the state over the length of coronavirus restrictions, one local GOP leader charged to The Daily Beast that the governor had “superseded the constitution of Ohio and the constitution of the United States.”

Weeks later, the criticisms from some GOP voices had only grown more intense amid Republican concerns that a mask mandate could come from DeWine’s office. The governor took a limited approach early last month, ordering masks in harder hit counties, before announcing on July 22 a statewide order.

“We believe that requiring masks statewide will make a significant difference and will be key to making sure other counties do not progress to a higher level of increased spread,” DeWine said at the time, according to a statement from his office.

And while some Republicans were vocal about criticizing DeWine, with one local county leader saying last month he wasn’t committed to supporting DeWine in a possible GOP primary if a more enticing option primaried him, polling has shown the governor becoming more popular because of his coronavirus response. A June Quinnipiac poll noted the governor had hit a 75 percent approval rating in the state.