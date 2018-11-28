O.J. Had An Accomplice, Former Manager’s New Film Will Say

As the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson murders approaches, a series of ghoulish movies, books and TV shows rehashing the killings and floating new theories about how the disgraced football star may have murdered his wife and her friend should be expected.

First out of the blocks is O.J.’s former manager, Norman Pardo, who is making a documentary series about the infamous murders, presenting the case that Simpson “didn’t act alone,” according to a report on Page Six.

Of course, this would hardly be the first time that theories of an accomplice have been floated; Simpson himself raised the issue, in an interview from 2006 that was eventually broadcast in 2018, in which Simpson did not confess to the crime, but he described how, hypothetically, he might have killed his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

He floated the possibility that he had help, mentioning a figure he called “Charlie.”

Pardo—who describes himself to Page Six as a friend of Simpson who worked with O.J. for nearly 20 years after his acquittal—has been developing the series for four years with co-executive producer Dylan Howard, with a long pedigree in true crime shows, and it will be pitched next week to streaming services.

“For the first time, the most thorough investigation into the murder ever conducted will be shared with America,” said Pardo, who claims to have more than 70 hours of video of Simpson that nobody has seen.

“We have assembled a team of internationally renowned criminal investigators, experts and lawyers. And they believe they can not only prove Simpson was involved in their deaths, but for the first time reveal he had at least one accomplice.”

Most observers have always believed that Simpson acted alone in the killings.

A single set of bloody footprints were left at the scene and Simpson was photographed wearing a pair of the same kind of shoes that left the prints. Drops of blood were found to the left of the footprints and DNA tests revealed they were O.J.'s blood. A trail of his blood reportedly led into Simpson’s white Ford Bronco, which he famously drove down the freeway pursued by a swarm of cops in what became an iconic moment of live television.

An estimated 95 million people watched some or all of the 1994 car chase.