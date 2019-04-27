INDIANAPOLIS—In a surprising move, National Rifle Association officials announced Saturday morning that Oliver North has resigned as president, as infighting and controversy have taken hold at the gun rights group’s annual meeting.

In a letter read by the group’s vice president to kick off the gathering, North said that he will not seek reelection as NRA president, and went on to attack the NRA law firm that filed a lawsuit against its leading ad firm. “There is a clear crisis” at the NRA regarding financial allegations, he said in a Saturday letter.

The NRA’s CEO Wayne LaPierre received a standing ovation at the beginning of the members meeting. He was seated next to Oliver North’s empty chair and placard.

“After resuming office as NRA president in September of 2018, I was confronted by NRA members and board members who expressed concern about the amount of money the NRA was paying to the Brewer law firm,” North wrote in a letter read by First Vice President Richard Childress at the beginning of the annual member’s meeting.

“There is a clear crisis and it needs to be dealt with immediately and responsibly so the NRA can continue to focus on protecting our Second Amendment,” North wrote in the letter.