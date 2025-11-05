Olympic Gymnast, 28, Reveals Her Multiple Plastic Surgeries

In 2025, nobody hides their tweakments—they shout them from the rooftops. Now, even the most decorated gymnast in history is hopping on the bandwagon.

In a TikTok video, prolific athlete Simone Biles, who has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, listed fun facts about herself that fans “probably don’t know” as she took off her makeup on camera. One major disclosure Biles, 28, made is that she has undergone three plastic surgeries, though she insisted that for two of the procedures, “you would never be able to tell.”

In the video, Biles did not specify the surgeries she was referring to, but placed a cryptic call to action in the video’s caption, writing, “Take your guesses.”

While she kept her video vague, Biles took to the comment section to clarify further. Many of her followers jumped into the comments to give their best guess. One observant user, @bigbeybae7, correctly guessed that the world champion underwent a breast augmentation and an eyelift.

Biles poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals in France on Aug. 5, 2024. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Biles replied to the comment with the cherry emoji, commonly used in TikTok to reference breasts, as a seeming confirmation of breast augmentation. She added that she had lower blepharoplasty, a surgery of the lower eyelid, because “I had THE WORST eye bags,” and surgery on her earlobe due to an earring being ripped from her ear when she was younger.

This was not the first time the Olympic medalist, who married football player Jonathan Owens in 2023, opened up about her beauty treatments.

Biles with her husband, football player Jonathan Owens, at the ESPY Awards on July 16, 2025. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

In a since-deleted TikTok video posted in August 2024, Biles shared that for her 27th birthday, she got “baby Botox” on her forehead, which involves injecting a smaller dose of the neuromodulator Botox than usual. This route is typically recommended for younger clients who are just beginning to notice the first signs of aging, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The treatment’s results for Biles were not as desired. “I did not like it, so I haven’t got it again,” she explained at the time. According to Biles, her eyebrow would “slowly be going up,” but she would be unable to “get it back down.” After that experience, Biles informed her fans that she would not try “baby Botox” again and would instead stick to facials in the future.