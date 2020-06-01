Omaha Bar Owner Held in Shooting of Black Protester Has History of Gun Arrests

The Omaha bar owner suspected of killing a black protester this weekend has been arrested several times in the past, including for gun offenses, public records show.

Jake Gardner, 38, was reportedly in custody but had not been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of James Scurlock, 22, in a confrontation outside his nightspots, The Hive and The Gatsby.

The Saturday night shooting took place as the Nebraska city was engulfed in chaos amid nationwide demonstrations against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

An ex-Marine and self-described Libertarian, Gardner has been arrested on criminal charges at least four times, the state’s public records portal shows.

In 2013, police picked him up on assault and battery charges, and also hit him with a count of failing to tell an officer he had a concealed handgun. The gun charge was dismissed in a plea deal that saw him pay $200 in fines.

In 2011, after being nabbed for alleged reckless driving, he was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, which was downgraded to disturbing the peace in a plea deal that resulted in a $200 fine.

Gardner’s record also includes two arrests from 1998 and 1999, one for reckless driving and one for third-degree assault, and a number of traffic offenses.

Court records that would provide details of each arrest were not available. Gardner’s family has declined to comment, and refused to provide The Daily Beast with the name of his attorney.

He was taken into custody shortly after the 11 p.m. shooting but not booked. Omaha police said the county attorney would make the decision on whether to charge him based on evidence that included video of the incident.

By Monday, Scurlock’s death had started to draw national attention with Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeting a Daily Beast story about it, and actress Gabrielle Union tweeting: “Again and again and again and again. It never ends. Last night in my hometown of Omaha Nebraska #JamesScurlock #BlackLivesMatter.”

Scurlock’s family demanded charges, while also appealing for calm.

“Last night I lost a son, my wife lost a son, my kids lost a brother. His daughter lost a father. All because he decided to protest against racism,” Scurlock’s father, who is also named James, said.

“There's a lot of speculation and rumors about how this happened. I don't really care to be honest. My family wants closure and peace... What we want is for this to go to court and get a full prosecution. We want this to go with justice and go peacefully.”

Scurlock also had a criminal record—which would almost certainly not have been known to whoever shot him. It included a one-day jail sentence for misdemeanor assault in 2019 and 90-day sentence for misdemeanor domestic assault in in February. A 2014 armed robbery charge was downgraded to burglary, public records show.

But even before Scurlock’s shooting, Gardner and his bars had been a source of controversy in Omaha.

In 2016, he caused a furor when he wrote on Facebook that transgender women should have had their “appendage” removed if they want to use female bathrooms.

“I’m asking transgender folk to use the unisex... bathroom,” he told the World-Herald at the time. “I don’t think it’s a big ask.”

The Hive had been the target of several complaints on social media that it discriminated against black patrons, with one person tweeting that Gardner personally refused entry to her black husband while letting her white brother go in.

Last year, the State Liquor Authority issued a warning to Gardner for failing to cooperate with police who were investigating a possible assault on site.

He was up front about his political and philosophical views. In 2017, while in Washington to attend President Trump’s inauguration, he was interviewed about the Women’s March then underway.

“Everyone has a right to speak their mind,” he said, wearing a Trump sweatshirt, with his dog Bron in a MAGA vest. “Everyone loves the dog until they see the vest,” he said of the marchers.

He posted a photo in 2017 of himself and Bron posing with Donald Trump Jr. with the caption: “Here’s a guy who returns my emails 100 percent of the time, every time. #FAKENEWS #BRONANDDON.”