Omarosa Recording of John Kelly Raises Questions About Security in the White House

Once again, everyone is taken aback by Omarosa's tactics.

This time, the former White House staffer drew bipartisan backlash for airing a secret Situation Room recording of her firing on Sunday morning.

Manigault Newman, the former staffer derided by President Trump as a “lowlife” for her recent criticism, released an audio recording on Sunday in which she says White House chief of staff John Kelly can be heard allegedly threatening her when she was fired.

In a brief clip of the encounter aired on NBC News’ Meet the Press, a voice purported to be that of Kelly can be heard urging Newman to agree to a “friendly departure” from the White House.

If she agrees to that, he says, she can “go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.” Newman, who said Kelly’s comments were a clear “threat,” told NBC News’ Chuck Todd that she’d made the recording to protect herself from any “false stories” about her exit from the White House.

Recalling allegations that she caused a commotion upon learning of her firing, Newman said, “If I didn’t have this recording, people would still think that I was trying to set off alarms. So, yes, I had to protect myself.” The admission raised serious questions about national security from experts, particularly the use of an illicit recording in the Situation Room. National security lawyer, Bradley Moss tweeted: "How does @Omarosa get an unsecured cell phone into the Situation Room? What is wrong with these folks in the White House?"

He later told The Daily Beast that "Protocol absolutely dictates you place that phone into the lockers right outside the Situation Room. I’ve put my cell phones in similar lockers at government facilities. It’s non-negotiable. Now, the difference between Omarosa and me is that I am an outsider entering the facility, so I get screened upon entry. Existing government employees work on an honor code; they aren’t checked upon entry. Omarosa clearly violated that honor code, and it is clear she deliberately meant to do so."

Moss also expressed surprise that a personnel meeting like this one would have taken place in the Situation Room.

The ability to record this conversation, particularly in the location in which it was supposedly held, raised an eyebrow for a former national security official from the Obama era as well.

"I worked in the White House for four years," this individual told The Daily Beast on background. "I went to countless Situation Room meetings. I don't remember one that had a cell phone in it. There are specific places to drop electronics, for a reason. Bringing electronics into a secure space means it is no longer secure. General Kelly, as chief of staff, had the authority and responsibility to make sure his staff was following secure practices. Another failure, on his part, to do so."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the fracas. But Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted: "Who in their right mind thinks it’s appropriate to secretly record the White House chief of staff in the Situation Room?"

The Daily Beast exclusively reported last week that Manigault Newman had made some clandestine recordings prior to shopping her book Unhinged, which is set to be released on Tuesday. The book, a whirlwind of salacious allegations, many of which have been questioned by those mentioned in it, includes Manigault Newman claiming that various people confirmed to her that a long-rumored tape of Trump using the N-word during his time on The Apprentice, actually exists.

Sam Stein contributed to this report.