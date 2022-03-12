OMG, I Want That House: Barcelona, Spain

Our real estate motto is, if you can’t afford to buy your first home, don’t sweat it; just move on to your second. That’s why we’re pining over this gorgeous warehouse in Barcelona from the comfort of our tiny, rented apartment. This former factory for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty is now a spacious, 3,000-square-foot single family home near Gaudí’s famous — and famously incomplete — Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

The building was originally constructed in 1961, did its best imitation of a factory for four decades, was abandoned in the early 2000s, and then transformed into an ultra cool loft-style living space. But aspects of its former history remain in both the industrial elements of the structure — worn brick walls and exposed pipes — and some of the furniture like these dark cabinets that were never evicted. Also, please note that it is apparently acceptable to park your motorcycle in the kitchen when living in this property.

In a building like this, the en vogue decor-style is old-meets-new. Here, a sleek new fireplace and vibrant yellow couch are paired with the building’s original water tank, which looks at home in the living room thanks to a fresh coat of bright blue paint.

True to its warehouse feel, the main living room is one giant space separated by furniture arrangements into three different sections. Things get cozy in the first seating area situated around a fireplace, they get real in the second seating area on giant face-to-face couches, and they get playful in the third where rousing games of pool take place.

Right now you are probably saying to yourself, “There were stained glass windows in a factory?! Ok, you crazy risk takers!” But this is Barcelona — the lively city of art and religion whose favorite son, the radical Antonin Gaudi, exemplifies the reason having religious-themed stained glass windows in a factory makes complete sense.

Cement floors are all the range in modern design these days. But if you buy this home, you can call yours “vintage.” Speaking of homeownership, it’s going to cost you just shy of $1.6 million for the deed to this house. It’s a lot of money, but keep in mind that your neighbor — the one and only Sagrada Famlia — is set to be completed in 2026 after almost 150 years of construction. So this new acquisition is really an investment for the day that momentous milestone is (finally) hit.

So many home owners spend stacks of Benjamins and too many of their designer’s expensive hours trying to achieve that authentic industrial feel. Here, you get it for free (ok, free after the $1.6 million bill has been paid) courtesy of little touches like this original steel staircase and these wooden built-ins. (Is it just us or do those built-ins look like they might also house a confessional booth? Forgive me father for I cheated at pool last night!)

The master bedroom is a true piece of art. Not only is it massive, but it has an entire wall of gorgeous windows and exclusive access to the building’s terrace. May we suggest charging a cover to any fellow residents or visitors who want to traipse through your room to do a little sunbathing?

We love a bathroom that’s filled with lots of natural light, though when yours has a wall full of large factory windows and a shower that might has well have no walls, you might need to invest in some good curtains so you don’t flash the whole of Barcelona. #cityliving

There are three bedrooms in addition to the master, two that are currently set up as bedrooms and one of which is an office. Though, if you shell out over a mil to call all this yours, you are free to ignore those labels and do whatever you want with your space.

This is one of the real prizes of living in a former factory. Imagine some planters, a few pieces of outdoor furniture, and a glass of wine and you’ll find that there’s no need to go to La Sagrada Familia nearby cause you’ve found paradise right on your own terrace.

This is the Year of Our Climate Change Reality 2022, so solar panels are not just a plus in your new home, they are a must. This factory sports some gorgeous panels on the roof. While they don’t provide all power to this large space, they do provide nice, clean energy that will fulfill a good portion of your electricity needs.

This bedroom is showing off the cool, barrel-vaulted ceilings that are peppered throughout the space, just one of the many original features and furnishings that were kept during the factory’s renovation.

Real estate listings use all sorts of hyperbolic language to make a space more attractive. But this one really hits that reality-check sweet spot, describing this warehouse space as “practical and attractive.” What more could you want in your new home?

And finally, the basement. Game room? Wine vault? It’s yours to decide. While this house may be in the same neighborhood as one of Barcelona’s main tourist attractions, the listing swears that the street is quiet and residential. Which means, you might just need to bring the party yourself by way of a club in your own basement. Hey, it’s just a suggestion!