OMG, I Want That House: Sonoma, CA

Can you imagine anything better than living in the land of of Dionysus? Waking up for a gorgeous sunrise stroll among the vines, spending your afternoons stomping grapes à la Lucy Ricardo, and spending your evenings feasting around a table loaded with the best of last year’s vintage and the best of your crew. At the center of this dream is the Triple Barn House, a $3 million designer home that has all the private feels of a countryside retreat, but is just a short drive away from downtown Sonoma.

Yes, the view is a major appeal of this hillside perch, but the creative minds behind this home—Mork-Ulnes Architects—embraced the location well beyond the gorgeous scenery. They wanted to integrate the home into its natural surroundings, which is one of the reasons they draped the entire exterior in Cor-Ten steel: the red of the material mirrors the red of the local soil.

And now we interrupt our regularly scheduled programing for the game of the week: landscape painting or window filled with real landscape? This is a tough one, particularly at sunset.

A little OCD will help you with the beautiful arrangement of the open shelving in the kitchen and the bar—or, more importantly, keeping them that way—but you can let your messy flag fly in the pantry, which is hidden away in this layout.

A flood of natural light and floor plans that transition seamlessly from indoors to out have been de rigueur for so long that we’ve come to assume all modern homes will have them just as they have indoor plumbing and electric lighting. So it shouldn’t have to be said, but in an effort at full transparency we will any way: check and check.

The seamless transition from en air-con air to en plein air is exemplified by the kitchen. You have your standard indoor accoutrements like decent counter space and gorgeous appliances, but once the wall opens, the outdoor kitchen is right there to add a grill and additional countertops and equipment to your cooking arsenal.

The exterior is all modern rustic (thus the “barn” in its name and the steel in its frame), while the inside is all bright and clean contemporary. These two looks are bridged by this lovely wood-burning fire stove in the living area.

There are three bedrooms across the 1,750 square feet of space, but only the master has a private balcony with a hot tub. On a clear night with bright stars, your stay-at-home date nights can reach a whole new level.

Rock your baby to sleep while a glass of the region’s finest rocks you to sleep. Before you both nod off, can we have a moment of silence for these gorgeous Douglas fir floors?

We love a good bonus space. This concrete-clad room can be turned into whatever your heart desires—an artist’s studio, a post-COVID home office, a gym—or all three! There’s no reason to start making tough choices now.

Triple Barn House may be located near Sonoma, but your privacy on its six acres is pretty much guaranteed. The current owners told Dwell, “The house turned out to be more private than we expected. It truly is a hideaway. It feels like we are in a world away from the hustle and bustle."

Cultivating a vineyard is hard work requiring a lot of expertise. But a backyard garden? That you just might be able to manage. May we recommend you follow Oprah’s Instagram for a little #homegrownveggieinspo?

Speaking of Oprah, there’s no reason to get jealous of the Queen of All Media. She may have graced every cover but one of her own magazine, but this steel-clad beauty has been featured in Architectural Digest, Wallpaper magazine, and Dwell. Not that we’re bragging or anything…

Sometimes when a house has a lot of acreage, you can’t imagine really using all of it. But thanks to pathways that run throughout the property, there are plenty of mini-hiking trails to try and little hideaways like this one for you to find.

The architects embraced the local flair and the natural surroundings with the Triple Barn House design. If you become the new owner, you can continue this one-with-nature philosophy by embracing a green, sustainable philosophy of living…as well as drinking the product of the local vines. When you pour a glass of Sonoma Cab, you’re just honoring the land.