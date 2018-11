We know, we know, everyone is going to Bali these days. So it’s about time you join in the fun and one-up your jet-setting competitors—er, friends—by booking this gorgeous and serene villa near the city of Pererenan. The ideal mix of modern and traditional, of luxurious and…well, luxurious, The Palm House is the perfect spot to treat your 11 closest friends to a getaway to remember. Or, at just over $600 a night, be the gracious host that you are and let them treat you.

Rent on Airbnb