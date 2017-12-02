OMG, I Want This House: Belcarra, Canada (Photos)

With U.S. politics a little—er—turbulent these days, it’s not uncommon to hear Americans wax poetic about bolting to Canada. And really, what are we waiting for if these are the lodgings that are awaiting our arrival? In the town of Belcarra near Vancouver, a $2.7 million luxury villa is nestled in the middle of the forest with a gorgeous view of the sea. For an ex-pat hideaway, it doesn’t get much better than this.

BEAST PHOTO Spread across three floors and over 4,000 square feet is an opulent five bedroom, four bathroom retreat that is all about the natural detailing indoors and the natural setting outdoors. With the mix of stone, wood, and glass making up the handsome face of this home, you’ll surely win chicest forest creature of the year. The Pinnacle List 1 / 20