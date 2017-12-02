OMG I WANT THIS HOUSE
OMG, I Want This House: Belcarra, Canada (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
With U.S. politics a little—er—turbulent these days, it’s not uncommon to hear Americans wax poetic about bolting to Canada. And really, what are we waiting for if these are the lodgings that are awaiting our arrival? In the town of Belcarra near Vancouver, a $2.7 million luxury villa is nestled in the middle of the forest with a gorgeous view of the sea. For an ex-pat hideaway, it doesn’t get much better than this.
