When outsiders think of L.A., it’s normally the glitz and glamor, the celebrity and fame that comes to mind. Despite the resident beaches and abundant hiking, nature isn’t always the first thing that captures the imaginations of starstruck onlookers. But those people clearly haven’t experienced the Oak Pass House. Perched on a hill overlooking a canyon, this nearly $28 million home is a wonder of both impeccable design and all things green.