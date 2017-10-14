OMG, I Want This House: Beverly Hills (Photos)

In the race to see who can build the most outlandish home in Southern California, this Bel Air residence may just win the award for biggest show-off. After all, if an infinity pool with a pop-up big screen, a 40-seat indoor movie theater, a bowling alley with candy concession dreamland, and a helicopter pad don’t flaunt your wealth and induce your neighbors’ envy, what will? In addition to some of the most insane amenities ever built, this home boasts 38,000 square feet of space, nearly half of which is made up of luxurious outdoor entertaining decks. It all begs the question: if this is your main residence, will you be satisfied on vacation ever again?

BEAST PHOTO It’s hard to find the words to describe this house. It looks like a bachelor pad for the filthy rich 007 of L.A. Or the secret lair of an evil billionaire. Or the dream home we would design if we had an unlimited (like $250 million unlimited) budget and lived in a place with beautiful weather almost year-round. The Pinnacle List 1/12