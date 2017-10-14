OMG I WANT THIS HOUSE
OMG, I Want This House: Beverly Hills (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.
In the race to see who can build the most outlandish home in Southern California, this Bel Air residence may just win the award for biggest show-off. After all, if an infinity pool with a pop-up big screen, a 40-seat indoor movie theater, a bowling alley with candy concession dreamland, and a helicopter pad don’t flaunt your wealth and induce your neighbors’ envy, what will? In addition to some of the most insane amenities ever built, this home boasts 38,000 square feet of space, nearly half of which is made up of luxurious outdoor entertaining decks. It all begs the question: if this is your main residence, will you be satisfied on vacation ever again?
