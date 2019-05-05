OMG I Want This House: Bruce Willis’ Turks and Caicos Home

So the Fyre Festival was an unequivocal—not to mention criminal—bust, but that doesn’t mean you should write off all Caribbean gatherings. Especially not when we’ve found the perfect spot for the festival of fun you’ve been noodling. And by perfect, we mean a luxurious island in Turks and Caicos with accommodations that are gilded miles away from rain-drenched tents. For $33 million, you can purchase Bruce Willis’s Parrot Cay estate and live the life Instagram influencers have convinced us we deserve.