OMG I Want This House: Calistoga, California (Photos)

In the mid-1800s, word spread that gold had been found in the California hills. Sure, plenty of those who aspired to affluence rushed to the western shores looking to find their fortunes, but the real renegades who won the proverbial race were the early settlers who discovered that just north of the glittering, gritty San Francisco was a pot o’ gold of a different sort. The land that would come to be known as Calistoga was a paradise filled with hot springs, mud baths, and the makings of a thriving wine country. Today, the small city has traded in covered wagons for gorgeous modern farmhouses like this $4 million gem that comes complete with a little vineyard of its very own.