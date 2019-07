What do you do when you’re the hot new chateau in the most exclusive community in Miami? Make sure that you’re bigger and more fabulous than all of your neighbors, of course. But excellence in the Gables Estates doesn’t come cheap. This 2017 stunner just a short sail from Biscayne Bay may be a whopping $30 million, but who cares about the number of zeros when living behind gorgeous walls like these feels like being on a never-ending vacation.