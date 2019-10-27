OMG, I Want This House: Edwards, CO

In 1845, Henry David Thoreau left the bustling city of Concord, MA, and repaired to the wilderness at Walden Pond to mull over the big life questions. Fast forward nearly 175 years and your very own Walden House is ready and waiting for you in the wilds of Edwards, CO. While this home has taken its name and inspiration from Thoreau, the wisdom gained over the centuries has lead to a few minor improvements. For just a few George Washington’s, 29 million to be exact, you can move into your very own cabin—er, mansion—in the Colorado woods.