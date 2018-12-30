OMG I Want This House: Elk Island, Canada (Photos)

During ski season, you have two choices. You can plan a vacation at a popular ski resort and hopscotch your way down the slopes through the hoards of fellow snow bums, or you can purchase a massive ranch that has its very own private ski mountain. Sure, your friends may gossip about your extravagance, but they’ll be doing so while waiting in long lift lines. (Suckers!) Start the new year off right by spending just a little dough—$36 million worth—and purchasing Elk Island Ranch in a grand display of your capitalist prowess. As the old saying goes, buy property for the life you want, not the one you’re currently leading.