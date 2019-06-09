OMG I Want This House: Encino, California

“You got the invitation / You got the right address.” Summer is here and it’s party time, which means it's time to dust-off your finest primary-colored cocktail dress and get your dancing shoes ready for a night frolicking around a gorgeous Encino pool. This year, though, things will be different. Instead of joining your bestie Emma Stone on a trek to show yourself off at the hottest affair of the year, you’ll be the one sending out the invitations. That’s right, for only $6.45 million, you can claim the La La Land party house for your very own.

Those stairs were made for a grand entrance. Just remember, with owning a house that sets a new bar for open floor plans and modern luxury, comes great responsibility: the responsibility to throw champagne-soaked soirées the likes of which L.A. hasn’t seen since its golden age.

Are you ready to take your place as a real estate stage mom? This starlet may have found its fame in the Damien Chazelle musical, but it’s also made an appearance on NCIS: LA, Modern Family, Ballers, and The Laundromat, not to mention a commercial or two. (Hey, a house doesn’t pay for itself, you know.)

This chef’s kitchen with top of the line appliances and gold marble accents will dazzle your guests to such a degree that they won’t even think twice about why a magnificent horse graces the culinary wall.

Just because you have a kitchen this good looking doesn’t mean you should feel any obligation to actually use it. The L.A. fame economy runs on cater waiters just looking for their big break.

Just imagine: the music is bumping, the drinks are flowing, there is a buzz of chatter, and you’re standing at the head of the room, surveying your handiwork, and searching for your own special “Someone in the Crowd.”

Each of the six bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom, with three additional powder rooms to spare because, as everyone knows, it’s gauche to throw the party of the year but then make your guests wait in line to touch up their lipstick.

About those party dresses…we think you might have the room to invest in a few more. Hope you have a little extra cash lying around after shelling out $6.45 million big ones for your new digs.

No respectable California home goes without an infinity pool these days, but only a truly special gem also has an infinity tub in the master bathroom. To be honest, we’re not quite sure how this feature works, but we like the sound of it.

We can’t decide which we like better: the view of L.A. from this Encino home or the view the home has of itself from such vantage points as the master bedroom sitting area.

The pool house is garnished with a sundeck for you and your guests to see and be seen, though may we suggest you relegate the exhibitionist antics to showing off your best dance steps on the stairs of tiered pool and spa and not attempting backflips off the balcony?

As everyone knows, roofs aren’t just hats for homes…they were meant to serve as additional outdoor entertaining areas. Job well done.

The pool house, which doubles as a guest house, has an entire wall of glass that can either serve its given function or retract to make way for a waterfall, thus proving true what the home’s listing agent, Compass, has written: This home is “an architectural gem found in a vast market of repetition.”

Take a queue from La La Land and make sure every day, whether you’re hosting all the town’s A-listers or just enjoying your new property with your nearest and dearest, ends with a colorful explosion of fireworks. When you own this house, what’s not to celebrate?