OMG, I Want This House: Frank Lloyd Wright in Phoenix (Photos)

It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to live in a house designed by one of the greatest American architects. Over the course of his distinguished career, Frank Lloyd Wright built more than 400 homes, buildings, and museums, including a crop in the southwest where he spent many winters. At the end of his life, he received one final commission for a family home in Phoenix. Over the decades, the Norman Lykes residence, which was the last project Wright ever designed, has had only two owners. Now, for a mere $3.25 million, you can join this elite fraternity. After all, you’re not buying a home; this residential masterpiece is pure Wright art.

