A week-and-a-half into their reign, the members of the new freshman class of Congress are settling into their offices, dusting off their assigned chamber seats, and trying to figure out how to actually govern during a shutdown. They may not yet have made any deals that will get everyone back to work, but maybe one lucky congressperson should start looking into a deal of a different sort. There’s no better way to show off your “of the people” status than by setting up your new capital residence in a modest little $18 million mansion in Georgetown. Just call it your little oasis in the middle of the political jungle and let the cocktail parties begin. After all, it’s not like there’s any work to be done at the moment, right?