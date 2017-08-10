OMG I WANT THIS HOUSE
OMG, I Want This House: Greece (Photos)
The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses around the world.
We know Odysseus tried his damnedest to get home quickly, but maybe if this was the house waiting for him, he would have been just a little more successful. Located in Athens, Greece, the H3 House was inspired by the owner’s passion for yachting… and, apparently, very modern architecture. The house is a contemporary palace, but the 10,763 square feet of space is only a fraction of whopping scale of the property; clocking in at just over 75,000 square feet of land, this is a Greek paradise come to life.
