Ski season my be rapidly drawing to a close, but it’s time to dry your altitude-riddled eyes. Summer is nigh and your Colorado adventures will be continued soon…but only if you procure the perfect new digs. There’s no better way to embrace the spirit of the mountains than with a little bit of consumerism to the tune of $11 million. For that impressive sum, you can move into the luxurious Aspen cabin built by the Bard of the Rockies himself, Mr. John Denver.