What happens when you are the founder of Harrah’s Hotel and Casinos and you count Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack as associates? You have your pick of premier lots on Lake Tahoe on which to build your newest mansion. Welcome to Villa Harrah, the Lake Tahoe property built by Bill Harrah in 1963 where Sinatra and Judy Garland partied when they weren’t performing at his nearby casino. Today, for the princely sum of $25,750,000, you can live the lifestyle of the Golden Age entertainers.