OMG I Want This House: London (Photos)

OMG I Want This House: London

The Daily Beast presents a look at one of the most insane houses in the world.

Allison McNearney

Allison McNearney

1/10

When you live in a thriving metropolis, your home should be a sanctuary of calm, comfort…and world-class architectural design. At least at the Pavilion, that is. What once was a backyard garden housing a little bungalow has been turned into a three-story, $7.6 million chalet in the city. The layout may be unconventional—three floors that start on the ground of this Notting Hill plot and descend down two levels—but the design is all about light-filled minimalism (plus one killer, copper-clad roof).