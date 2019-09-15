OMG, I Want This House: Middleburgh, NY

Do you hear that? The faint echo of “Catskills” calling you from up the Hudson and through the woods. It’s the siren song that beckons all New Yorkers to a land where green exists in more than just the imagination, where traffic isn’t an around-the-clock affair, and where relaxation is a way of life. But don’t follow the herd and settle for the joys of this utopia only once a year. For $1.6 million, or the price of a modest Chelsea one bedroom, you can purchase the vibrant Y House and spend some quality time in the Catskills whenever you want.